What to Know Huge plumes of black smoke were seen billowing into the air Tuesday afternoon as a junkyard in Queens appeared to be on fire

The smoke could be seen in Manhattan and was coming up right next to the Jamaica stop for Long Island Rail Road

It was not immediately known what was causing the smoke or what was burning

Huge plumes of black smoke were seen billowing into the air Tuesday afternoon as a junkyard in Queens appeared to be on fire.

The smoke could be seen in Manhattan and was coming up right next to the Jamaica stop for Long Island Rail Road, seemingly just a couple hundred feet from the tracks.

It was not immediately known what was causing the smoke or what was burning. Flames may have been coming from cars in the lot.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.