Queens Junkyard Fire Sends Huge Plumes of Black Smoke Soaring - NBC New York
Queens Junkyard Fire Sends Huge Plumes of Black Smoke Soaring

The smoke could be seen in Manhattan and was coming up right next to the Jamaica stop for Long Island Rail Road

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Huge plumes of black smoke were seen billowing into the air Tuesday afternoon as a junkyard in Queens appeared to be on fire

    • The smoke could be seen in Manhattan and was coming up right next to the Jamaica stop for Long Island Rail Road

    • It was not immediately known what was causing the smoke or what was burning

    Huge plumes of black smoke were seen billowing into the air Tuesday afternoon as a junkyard in Queens appeared to be on fire.

    The smoke could be seen in Manhattan and was coming up right next to the Jamaica stop for Long Island Rail Road, seemingly just a couple hundred feet from the tracks.

    It was not immediately known what was causing the smoke or what was burning. Flames may have been coming from cars in the lot. 

    This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

