Yes, it may be autumn, but that shouldn’t stop one from enjoy an outdoor flea market or food bazaar.

The Queens International Night Market returns for the fall season Saturday, Sept. 29, bringing along with it a plethora of international dishes, art and performances.

The Queens International Night Market is an open-air night market that features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art and food. Some of 2018’s food vendors include Bstro, Don Ceviche, The Malaysian Project, Panda Café, Areppas and Sam’s Fried Ice Cream.

The market also features cultural performances, celebrating the diversity and heritage of, not only, Queens but New York City as a whole.

On Saturday DJ Lil Buddy, Brewster Moonface, Os Clavelitos and The Big Happy are all scheduled to perform.

The Queens International Night Market will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight every Saturday through Oct. 27 at New York Hall of Science at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

For more information, visit queensnightmarket.com.