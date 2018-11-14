Queens Grandma Tricked Out of $5K in Notorious Phone Scam

Police are looking for a man who scammed a Queens grandmother out of $5,000 in the notorious "grandparent phone scam." (Published 58 minutes ago)

A Queens grandmother was tricked out of $5,000 in a notorious phone scam, and police are looking for the man captured on video running off with the money from her home.

Police say the suspect called the 82-year-old victim at her home in Corona the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 1, and told her that her grandson had been arrested and needed $5,000 bail money.

When the man showed up at her house, the grandmother turned over the cash, and he ran off with the money.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information on the suspect, decribed as a heavyset and balding man in his 30s, last seen wearing dark eyeglasses and all-dark clothing, is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.