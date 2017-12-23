A man who was attacked at his front door by men posing as UPS deliverymen said he thought he was going to die and that the men tried to shoot his wife. He says they returned that night when he was in the hospital and his wife and kids were home.

What to Know A hardworking father of four was shot at his home in Queens by two men posing as UPS workers on Thursday

From his hospital bed Saturday, he remembered answering the door and thinking he was dead when gunfire rang out

He says the men returned to his home again that night, saying they were UPS deliverymen with a package

A Queens father who was shot by men posing as UPS deliverymen spoke from his hospital bed, days after he was attacked at his front door.

Mohibul Islam, 53, appeared visibly in pain as he spoke via video from Mount Sinai Queens hospital Saturday. He said he’s been lying down on one side for three days straight -- his leg broken in multiple places.

“I’m not very good, man,” he said. “I have a lot of pain and I can’t move right, left, anywhere.”

Two gunmen posing as UPS workers with packages shot him in the leg Thursday morning as he confronted them at his first-floor apartment on 24th Street in Astoria, according to police. A neighbor said the men had buzzed another apartment to get in the building.

Two gunmen posing as UPS workers with packages shot a father of four as he opened the door to his home in Astoria, police say.

Islam said his wife told him not to answer the door when they first knocked, but they knocked again and one of the men said it was UPS. Islam looked out and saw the man with a box and wearing a UPS-like jacket.

“When I opened the door, he pushed me and came in and put the gun in my head. And said, ‘I’m going to kill you, mother f-----.’”

Islam says he thought he’d been shot in the head.

“I saw blood, everything on the wall. I said, ‘I’m dead,’” he said. “But after two seconds, I said, ‘I’m not dead.’”

Islam’s wife came in, stirred by the gunshot. That’s when he says the man tried to shoot her, but missed, then told her, “I’m going to rape you.”

He says his wife ran out of the apartment and began screaming to neighbors on the second and third floors to help.

The 53-year-old victim was confronted by the duo at his first-floor apartment on 24th Street shortly after 10 a.m.

Islam says he struggled with the man, who eventually shot him in the leg.

“When he shoot me in the leg, the bone is broke, so I can’t stand,” he said.

That’s when the suspects took off.

The fake deliverymen left behind two empty packages after escaping, according to an upstairs neighbor, Sherif Roby, who went downstairs after hearing the gunshot. He found his injured neighbor and his panicked wife.

"He's just on the floor. And his wife just keep circling around him and screaming," Roby said.

Islam said the fake deliverymen returned at 8 p.m. that night when his wife and kids were alone.

“He telling her, ‘Delivery, UPS. Delivery, UPS. Delivery,” Islam said.

He said his wife turned off the lights and watched from the window and saw the guy with the same bag. He says they eventually left.