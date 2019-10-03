The dog escaped earlier this week, and a man is seen on video picking the blind 12-year-old dog up and placing her in his SUV. While the family is appreciative of whomever picked up Lucky, they just want their pet back.NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

This is the story about a dog named Lucky.

A Queens family is hoping for the return of their beloved and blind Boston terrier after a stranger was seen on camera picking her up off the street.

While her owner was working in the front yard of their Woodside home, Lucky slipped away. The 12-year-old pooch with weak hind legs meandered onto a nearby street, possibly looking for any dog’s favorite spot: the park.

“She must have been sniffing, walking along and she walked to the corner and around but I was facing this way, and I didn’t see,” said Sari Madden. “When she got to the corner, she must’ve smelled the park that’s the only reason she went out into the street.”

Video shows two cars pull over, and a man in a small SUV get out. He picks up the dog and gives her some water before placing her in his backseat. Lucky has not been seen since.

“I called every vet I called every shelter, everywhere I don’t know where she is,” said Madden.

The family pet does not have a collar or a microchip, which is why it may have seemed like a stray. But Lucky’s owners want to assure whoever has her that she has a home and a family that loves and misses their dog. And while they appreciate the compassion of the stranger, they just want her back and hope Lucky’s story gets a happy ending.

“I know that you were trying to help lucky, but lucky has a loving family, she loves us, we just want her home,” said Madden.

