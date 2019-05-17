Queens DA, U.S. Attorney Looking into Alleged Overtime Abuses at MTA: Sources - NBC New York
Queens DA, U.S. Attorney Looking into Alleged Overtime Abuses at MTA: Sources

Some employees of the transit authority were said to be making hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime alone

By Jonathan Dienst

Published 6 minutes ago

    MTA Holds Emergency Meeting on Overtime Pay

    The MTA Board is holding an emergency meeting Friday trying to crackdown on overtime pay. Michael George reports.

    (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

    The Queens district attorney and the U.S. attorney's office are looking into alleged overtime abuses by MTA employees, a source close to the investigation tells NBC New York.

    The MTA board held an emergency meeting on May 10 in an attempt to crack down in the rampant overtime payuouts. An audit showed a surge in overtime payments, especially to Long Island Rail Road employees.

    The MTA said it has spent more than $1 billion in overtime alone.

    In a statement, the Queens District Attorney said they have "met with and are in consultation with the MTA Inspector General's Office."

    A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment.

    Some employees of the transit authority were said to be making hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime alone. A report found some LIRR employees, who made a regular salary of $100,000 a year, making as much as $300,000 in overtime.

    One employee of the LIRR claimed to log 74 hours of overtime every week in addition to his regular hours, according to a report by the New York Times. He claims to have made  more than $460,000 last year, which would be more than Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio make combined.

    Overtime spending at the MTA has been an issue for quite some time, with critics pointing at Gov. Cuomo — who is in charge of the agency — for not curtailing it sooner.

