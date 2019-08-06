What to Know A 27-year-old Queens man faces various charges in an alleged attempted sex attack and home invasion on a mother and daughter

Prosecutors say Solomon Hudgins ripped a bathroom window screen to get in the apartment early Sunday

He allegedly tried to rape a 64-year-old woman, then beat her 94-year-old mother with a phone when the elderly woman tried to call 911

A 27-year-old Queens man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of a mother and daughter and trying to force himself on the daughter, then beating her 94-year-old mother when she tried to call 911 for help, authorities say.

Solomon Hudgins, of Flushing, allegedly broke into the pair's home early Sunday by tearing the screen of a bathroom window. The daughter, 64, saw him with his pants down and genitals exposed, and Hudgins allegedly tried to grab her, trying to yank off his pants as she struggled to fight him off, prosecutors say.

The victim's 94-year-old mother tried calling 911 and Hudgins allegedly snatched the phone from her and beat her with it, causing swelling and bruising. He then ran off, but was taken into custody a short distance away, authorities say.

Hudgins is charged with burglary, attempted rape, assault and other crimes. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

"This was a vicious attack on a 64-year-old woman, who did her best to fight off the nearly-naked defendant in the middle of the night," Acting District Attorney John Ryan said in a statement. "The victim’s 94-year-old mother tried to call the police, only to have the defendant grab the phone from her and strike her with it. If the charges are proven, this defendant deserves nothing less than a significant term of incarceration."