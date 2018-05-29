A man on a bicycle in Queens was killed when someone in a parked car opened their door, causing the cyclist to slam into it and fly into the road, where a box truck then hit him, police said.

The 45-year-old cyclist was riding northbound on 21st Street approaching 46th Avenue in Long Island City around 3 p.m. Tuesday when a door of a parked car suddenly opened, police said.

The cyclist hit the door and fell off into the street, where a white box truck hit him, according to police.

The bicyclist was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital with severe trauma to the head and body, and was pronounced dead there.

All the drivers stayed at the scene; the driver of the box truck was taken into custody at the scene for not having a valid driver's license.

The victim hasn't been identified; investigation is ongoing.