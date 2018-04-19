What to Know A Queens bar had its liquor license suspended after authorities allegedly uncovered prostitution, narcotics, illicit gambling, untaxed cigs

The New York State Liquor Authority issued the emergency suspension of Huang Jia Inc in Maspeth Wednesday effective immediately

Authorities have been allegedly investigating the premises for months

A Queens bar had its liquor license suspended after authorities allegedly uncovered prostitution, narcotics, illicit gambling and untaxed cigarettes.

The New York State Liquor Authority issued the emergency suspension of Huang Jia Inc in Maspeth Wednesday effective immediately, which prohibits alcohol to be sold or consumed on the premises.

According to the State Liquor Authority, SLA investigators and officers with the New York City Police Department’s Citywide Vice-Enforcement Division executed a search warrant of the bar on April 12. During the search warrant, investigators allegedly discovered 97 packs of counterfeit or untaxed cigarettes, jars and bags filled with the narcotic ketamine, records related to the sale of prostitution and illegal gambling devices.

The NYPD made nine arrests, including the bar’s owner, for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, a number of hazardous conditions were observed, including overcrowding, blocked exits and non-working emergency lighting, the State Liquor Authority says.

On April 14, the NYPD and SLA conducted a follow up inspection, making six arrests after allegedly discovering patrons with ketamine in three separate karaoke rooms inside the bar and finding patrons consuming alcohol after closing hours.

On April 16, the SLA charged the establishment with 22 violations of the ABC Law, including disorderly premises for permitting prostitution, gambling, trafficking of controlled substances, failure to supervise and for becoming a focal point for police attention.

Between March 15th and April 12th, the NYPD conducted three undercover operations where detectives posing as customers allegedly purchased narcotics, prostitution and gambling — all which formed the basis for the April 12 raid, officials say.

According to the NYPD, there was an alleged a pattern of criminal activity in and around the premises months prior to these incidents.

On Feb. 15, NYPD officers allegedly observed bar security escort an injured patron to his vehicle and leave him there without calling 911. Authorities say the officers conducted a car stop, allegedly recovered a vial of ketamine and discovered the patron required treatment following injuries sustained inside the premises.

Authorities say that, on Feb. 9, the NYPD arrested a 19-year-old patron for a DWI directly behind the premises who allegedly said he was drinking inside the bar. On Feb. 17 and 18, two patrons leaving on separate days were also arrested by NYPD officers for possession of a controlled substance. Both allegedly said they were given the ketamine inside the bar.

A few days later, on Feb. 22, an NYPD officer allegedly observed an individual exiting the bar with a bag enter his vehicle and make an illegal U-turn. After pulling over the vehicle narcotics residue, two large boxes of empty glass vials used to package ketamine and over $105,000 inside a “Hello Kitty” bookbag were allegedly discovered. The driver and two occupants of the vehicle were arrested for money laundering and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Huang Jia Inc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is unknown if the establishment retained an attorney that could comment on the suspension and allegations.

