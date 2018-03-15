Queen Elsa Single-Handedly Frees Police Wagon Stuck in Snow - NBC New York
Queen Elsa Single-Handedly Frees Police Wagon Stuck in Snow

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Video shot by Christopher B. Haynes shows Queen Elsa free a police wagon stuck in the snow in Boston. (Published 48 minutes ago)

    Let it go!

    Queen Elsa might not be able to put a stop to all this March snow, but she can help dig out those who get stuck in the white stuff.

    Video shot by Christopher B. Haynes shows Queen Elsa in her signature long, blue gown and blonde hair jumping into action during the third nor’easter to drill the east coast.

    Elsa is seen on the video in Boston single-handedly pushing a police wagon stuck in the snow.

    After a few failed attempts, Elsa refuses to stop pushing. She eventually got the wagon out of the snow and then curtsied for the crowd.

