2 Students Set Fire to Quinnipiac Dorm Bathrooms: Police

Two Quinnipiac students face arson charges after allegedly setting fires in dormitory bathrooms, according to the Hamden Police Department.

Hamden police said the two students, identified as 19-year-old Bernhard Wright from Oslo, Norway, and 18-year-old Carmelo Fazzolari, from Manalapan, New Jersey, lit fires in three different bathrooms in ‘The Commons’ dormitory building between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday. Investigators found fires set in two trash cans and several bathroom stalls.

Police said 482 students live in The Commons.

Other students reported the fires to Residential Life who called the university maintenance department. One student was burned when he tried to move a burning trash can, police said.

Wright and Fazzolari were each charged with third-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless burning and third-degree criminal mischief. Both were released after posting a $1,000 bond and are due in court on Nov. 30.