Woman With Cane Knocked to Ground, Robbed in Brooklyn: NYPD

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Video released by the NYPD shows a woman with a cane being dragged to the ground and robbed in Brooklyn. (Published 30 minutes ago)

    Cops are looking for two men they say prayed on and robbed an elderly woman with a cane in Brooklyn last month.

    The 68-year-old woman was crossing the street around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 near Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville, where one of the men ran up on her from behind, according to the NYPD. He quickly snatched her purse from her arm, dragging her to the ground and then running away, police said.

    The second suspect acted as a lookout while the victim was robbed, officials said. It was all caught on surveillance video released by the NYPD (above).

    The woman suffered bruising to her body and was treated at the scene, authorities said.

    Cops urge witnesses to come forward with tips.

