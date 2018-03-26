LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin alongside US Dollars on December 07, 2017 in London, England. Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Lightcoin have seen unprecedented growth in 2017, despite remaining extremely volatile. While digital currencies across the board have divided opinion between financial institutions, and now have a market cap of around 175 Billion USD, the crypto sector coninues to grow, as it continues to see wider mainstreem adoption. The price of one Bitcoin passed 15,000 USD across many exchanges today taking it higher than previous all time highs. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

What to Know For the first time, prospective New York City home buyers are looking to purchase two apartments with bitcoins, according to reports

Magnum Real Estate Group is in contract to sell two Upper East Side apartments for the cryptocurrency

The condos in question are at 389 East 89th St.

For the first time, prospective New York City home buyers are looking to purchase two apartments with bitcoins, according to published reports.

The New York Post says that real estate developer Ben Shaoul, of Magnum Real Estate Group, is in contract to sell two Upper East Side apartments for the cryptocurrency — an electronic form of money.

“We’re at a huge turning point for real estate to take advantage of the new technology out there for our customers, and I’m excited to be at the forefront. Real estate professionals should be open to the freedoms allotted with cryptocurrency and the platforms available that handle these transactions safely and securely,” Shaoul said in a statement to NBC New York.

The condos in question are at 389 East 89th St. One is a studio for $875,000 the other is a one-bedroom for $1.48 million, the report says.

According to Shaoul, the sale is different than other sales based on the transaction taking place.

Shaoul said he is using BitPay as a third-party service to accept the bitcoin payment and convert it to dollars, as well as to legitimize the sale.

Shaoul said that though cryptocurrency is “in its infancy,” it “eases the process of large-scale payments.”