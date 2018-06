The Pulaski Skyway construction project is causing headaches for a lot of commuters and it’s going to last two years. One month into the project, Brian Thompson is getting an exclusive look at the work being done. (Published Monday, May 19, 2014)

The Pulaski Skyway is closed this weekend as officials prepare to shift traffic back on to the northbound lanes.

Motorists are asked to use the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations west and south, including I-78, or to I-280/Route 7 and Route 1&9 Truck southbound.

The skyway was closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m Monday.

A $1 billion renovation of the bridge is expected to finish this summer.