NYC Street Closures for Puerto Rican Day Parade

Thousands are expected to gather in New York City for the Puerto Rican Day parade. The 61st annual parade will take place this Sunday, June 10 starting at 11 a.m.

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the parade, according to the Department of Transportation:

Formation

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue



45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street

79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue



80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 43rd Street and East 86th Street

6th Avenue between West 44th Street and west 49th Street

51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue

58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue

64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue