Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl on the subway last week.

The teenager told police she was on the southbound Q train approaching Beverly Road station when the man sat across from and exposed himself.

He's descriebd as about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.