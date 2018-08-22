Cops Look for Subway Rider Who Exposed Himself: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Cops Look for Subway Rider Who Exposed Himself: NYPD

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cops Look for Subway Rider Who Exposed Himself: NYPD
    NYPD
    Suspect in Q train public lewdness

    Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman on the subway in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. 

    The 34-year-old woman told police she was on a northbound Q train approaching the Avenue J stop in Midwood at around noon Tuesday when the man exposed himself to her, according to police.

    The man got off the subway, and he's now being sought for public lewdness. 

    The suspect is in his 20s, about 5-feet-3 to 5-feet-5, last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us