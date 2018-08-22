Cops Look for Subway Rider Who Exposed Himself: NYPD

Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman on the subway in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The 34-year-old woman told police she was on a northbound Q train approaching the Avenue J stop in Midwood at around noon Tuesday when the man exposed himself to her, according to police.

The man got off the subway, and he's now being sought for public lewdness.

The suspect is in his 20s, about 5-feet-3 to 5-feet-5, last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.