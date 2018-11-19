What to Know Police are investigating a sexual assault near Prospect Park early Sunday morning

They say a 59-year-old woman was grabbed just after she parked her car and was dragged into another vehicle, where she was assaulted

She was taken to the hospital after the attack; police are searching for the attacker

A woman was dragged off into a parked car and sexually assaulted near Prospect Park in the early hours of Sunday morning, police say, and the search is on for the attacker.

According to police, the 59-year-old victim had just parked car in the area of Parkside Avenue and Parade Place at around 2:30 a.m. when someone came up behind her, grabbed her around the neck and dragged her to a parked car at knifepoint.

The suspect threatened her with a knife and sexually assaulted her, then took off, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Heavy police presence was noticeable at the park Monday night as investigation into the attack continued.

"It just makes me a bit nervous, to hear about this more and more, makes me feel a bit more reluctant to walk here alone," said Flatbush resident Mariana Ossenkop.

"It's petrifying," said another woman who declined to give her name. "I walk these streets, I park down there. I'm walking here at night so that's really scary for me."

The NYPD said it plans to keep officers stationed at the park as they look for the attacker.