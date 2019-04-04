What to Know Cops are looking for a man in a series of attacks on women in Prospect Park in the mid-afternoon

In two cases, women had their hair pulled; one was forced to perform oral sex and another had her phone stolen

Anyone with information about the person of interest (featured above) is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Cops are looking for a man in his late 20s they say attacked at least three women in Brooklyn's Prospect Park within a span of two weeks.

The mid-afternoon attacks have ranged from sexual to assault and robbery in nature, police said Thursday. The most recent case was around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 13, when cops say a stranger approved a 26-year-old woman walking between East and Center drives in the park.

The man knocked her phone out of her hand, then grabbed her by the hair. She managed to fight him off. He then fled with her phone, running in the direction of the Prospect Park Zoo.

Two days before that, around 4:30 p.m. in the same area, the same man is thought to have forced a 24-year-old woman to perform oral sex on him.

The first attack in the pattern dates back to Sunday, Feb. 24. It also happened in the same vicinity, near East and Center drives in the park. In that case, police say a 58-year-old woman was walking when a man sneaked up behind her and pulled her hair with both hands. He then let go and ran off.

None of the victims were seriously hurt. Anyone with information about the person of interest (featured above) is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.