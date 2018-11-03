What to Know A tax collector allegedly stole more than $75,000 in property tax payments from New Jersey residents, police said

Rachellyn Mosher allegedly stole cash property tax payments made by residents between 2013 and 2018

She faces charges including official misconduct, theft and tampering with public records

A tax collector allegedly stole more than $75,000 in property tax payments from New Jersey residents, police said.

Rachellyn Mosher, 48, of Lopatcong Township, was working as a tax collector between 2013 and 2018 when she stole the cash property tax payments made by White Township, Harmony Township and Lopatcong Township residents, New Jersey State Police said.

Mosher allegedly kept the thefts under wraps by “falsif[ying] each township’s computerized tax records,” police said.

She was arrested after the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police Official Corruption North Unit conducted an 11-month investigation, according to police.

Mosher faces charges including official misconduct, theft and tampering with public records, police said.

She is currently being held at the Warren County Jail, according to police. Her attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.