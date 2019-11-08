A neighbor came out to smoke a cigarette and saw the flames shooting out of the Jamesburg home, and tried to bang on the door but got no response. One of the victims has been identified, the other has not. NBC New York’s Myles Miller reports.

A 21-year-old New Jersey man was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated arson in the fatal fire he allegedly caused at his father’s home earlier in the week, prosecutors announced Friday.

Jaree D. Kitchen was taken into custody Wednesday, the same day the Jamesburg fire broke out.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson in the second degree, hindering his own prosecution in the third degree, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the third degree and destroying physical evidence in the fourth degree, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christie L. Bevacqua and Jamesburg Police Chief James J. Craparotta jointly announced.

The intense fire broke out at the two-story, wood-framed home on Sheridan Street around 3 a.m., Wednesday according to fire officials. Authorities quickly put out the fire but the damage to the home appeared extensive.

Unfortunately, two bodies were found a short time later inside the single-family home. One of the deceased was identified as 53-year-old Clifford Kitchen. The other deceased victim’s identity is pending positive identification. It is unclear how Clifford is related to the accused.

The Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office performed the autopsies and found that both victims sustained stab wounds. The manner of death for both victims was ruled as homicide.

Authorities urge anyone with information call the Jamesburg Police Department at 732-521-0011 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3848.

The accused is scheduled for a detention hearing on Nov. 13. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.