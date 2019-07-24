What to Know 2 men arrested Monday in connection with hit-and-run that left woman clinging to life are facing a slew of charges, prosecutors say

Two men arrested Monday in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that left a 22-year-old woman clinging to life are facing a slew of charges, prosecutors say.

Daquan Edwards, 22, and Nicholas Williams Jr., 21, both of them from Jersey City, are facing varying charges following a chain of events that ultimately resulted in a woman being stuck by a the vehicle both were riding in, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say that on Monday, shortly after 10:30 a.m., a police officer in Jersey City conducted a vehicle stop of a 2018 Nissan Rogue on Sterling Avenue. It was during that stop, prosecutors say, that the driver, later identified as Edwards, and the passenger, later identified as Williams, both fled the scene on foot and were pursued on foot by the cop.

Edwards went on to enter a 2005 Infiniti G35, prosecutors say, adding they do not believe this vehicle was stolen. While fleeing in this vehicle, Edwards apparently struck a woman in the area of West Side and Fairview avenues, Suarez said.

The woman was subsequently taken to Jersey City Medical Center where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to prosecutors. Although her condition was stabilized, she remains critical.

Authorities say Williams was driving the 2005 Infiniti G35 that hit the woman and several vehicles, while Edwards was riding in the passenger seat. Both fled on foot, but were arrested shortly after the crash, prosecutors Suarez said.

Williams was charged with eluding after receiving a signal to stop from a police officer creating a risk of death or injury, assault by auto, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and and causing serious bodily injury, knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated assault causing bodily injury while fleeing a law enforcement officer, as well as resisting arrest by flight.

Edwards faces charges of resisting arrest by flight, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, hindering apprehension, as well as obstructing administration in law.

Attorney information for the men was not immediately known.