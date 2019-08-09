Members of the community gathered at the Jackson Heights nail salon where a woman was fatally stabbed by her husband in a gruesome act of domestic violence. The husband then tried to kill himself, but was unsuccessful and apprehended by police. NBC 4 New York's Michael George reports.

What to Know The man, who prosecutors say fatally stabbed his wife inside a Queens nail salon where she worked, was arraigned Friday, prosecutors say

The 39-year-old stabbing suspect, William Rivas, was arraigned on a murder and a weapons charge, prosecutors say

If convicted he faces up to life in prison, prosecutors say

The man, who prosecutors say fatally stabbed his wife inside a Queens nail salon where she worked, was arraigned Friday on murder and weapons charges via video from a hospital in connection to the brutal incident.

The 39-year-old stabbing suspect, William Rivas, allegedly walked into Tu S’tilo Salon Spa on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights Wednesday night and attacked 35-year-old Carmen Iris Santiago from behind, witnesses and police said.

After the stabbing, witnesses said the man embraced the body of his dying victim. Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Videos taken by witnesses showed the stabbing suspect with blood covering his hands. According to police, the man had cuts on his hand or arm. He was later transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens in stable condition.

He was charged Thursday and arraigned Friday with murder in the second-degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. If convicted, Rivas faces up to life in prison.

Judge Karina Alomar ordered Rivas held without bail and to return to court on Sept. 20.

Attorney information for Rivas was not immediately known.

“This crime is a horrific act of domestic violence. The defendant in this case allegedly burst into the salon as his wife worked and mercilessly stabbed her to death in front of horrified onlookers. The defendant - now in custody - faces the possibility of spending his life behind bars for his alleged actions,” acting District Attorney John M. Ryan said in a statement.