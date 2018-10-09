What to Know The City Council is deciding whether to approve a proposed 47,000-square foot state-of-the-art animal shelter near Co-op City in the Bronx

Under a new law, every borough is required to have its own animal shelter by 202

While many like the idea, others want the lot to dedicated instead for the Bronx youth and seniors

The City Council is deciding whether to approve a proposed 47,000-square foot state-of-the-art animal shelter that would house more than 200 dogs and offer low-cost vet clinic in the Bronx.

The City Council is deciding whether to approve a proposed 47,000-square foot state-of-the-art animal shelter that would house more than 200 dogs and offer low-cost vet clinic in the Bronx.

"We have an opportunity to save animals' lives through adoption, affordable medical services," said Edigio Sementilli of Bronx Animal Rights.

Under a new law, every borough is required to have its own animal shelter by 2024. The Bronx and Queens are the only two boroughs are still without them.

Jeanette Gonzalez, a Co-op City resident, often takes her pets to Fordham for affordable vet care at a mobile clinic, taking the 45-minute bus ride, then wairing in life. If the new shelter were built on Bartow Avenue, she could just walk across the street.

"Many of us can't travel to another location to get vet care, so perfect location," she said.

But other residents aren't thrilled with the idea. Alfonso Gonzalez, also of Co-op City, thinks it will worsen the already congested traffic. And others want the lot to dedicated instead for the Bronx youth and seniors. Opponents would like to see an animal shelter in a more isolated area.

"The Bronx has 1.5 million residents yet not one shelter," one person said at a public hearing before the City Council votes.

The City Planning Commission approved the site, but opponents say the land can be put to better use.

Dr. Alvin Ponder of Community Board 10 said, "I believe the first requirement of an animal shelter should be the community has to agree to it. In this case, they do not."