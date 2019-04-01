Proposed NYC Bill Would Make New Buildings Use Bird-Friendly Glass - NBC New York
Proposed NYC Bill Would Make New Buildings Use Bird-Friendly Glass

By Liam McBain

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A new bill would require 90 percent of glass on new and altered buildings to be treated to reduce the bird strikes.

    • The bill would require all glass windows, balcony railings and corners to be glazed so that it is more visible to birds.

    • A similar bipartisan bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in January to reduce bird strikes with federal buildings.

    Birds are dying by the hundreds of thousands every year by flying into New York City windows. A new bill proposal wants to put an end to that.

    New York City Council Member Raphael Espinal Jr. introduced a new bill Thursday that would require 90 percent of glass on new and altered buildings to be treated to reduce the bird strikes.

    The bill would require all glass windows, balcony railings and corners to be glazed so that it is more visible to birds. According to the National Audubon Society, bird-safe glass costs 5 percent more than standard glass.

    New York City Audubon estimates that 90,000 birds die annually in New York City due to collisions with buildings.

    A similar bipartisan bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in January to reduce bird strikes with federal buildings.

