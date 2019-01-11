A New York City school is giving future game developers a chance to get in the game. Stacey Bell reports.

What to Know Applications are now open for the 2019 Project Innovation grant challenge; local organizations can apply for more than $200K in grants

This year, NBC and Telemundo owned stations will present nearly $2.5 million in Project Innovation grants to eligible non-profits

Local Project Innovation winners in 2018 included the Red Hook Initiative ($100K), Urban Arts Partnership ($75K) and Masa ($50K)

Applications are now being accepted for the 2019 Project Innovation grant challenge, supporting local organizations who are addressing community issues through innovative solutions, NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU announced Friday.

Presented by NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 in partnership with the NBCUniversal Foundation, applications for Project Innovation close on Feb. 15, 2019. Winners will be announced by both stations in April 2019.

For program details, rules and eligibility information and to submit a grant application in English, visit nbcuprojectinnovation.com. Bilingual service organizations interested in submiting a grant application in Spanish can also visit nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com.

"Building strong classrooms and advancing STEM education are important community priorities for WNBC. This is why we are excited to again partner with the NBCUniversal Foundation and reward innovative non-profits who are making our schools and neighborhoods better places to live and learn," said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of WNBC.

In 2018, local Project Innovation winners leveraged grant funding presented by NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 to create community solutions around youth education and community engagement. They included:

Red Hook Initiative (Brooklyn) – $100,000

The Red Hook Initiative Digital Stewards prepares low-income young adults for tech careers by training them to install and maintain Red Hook WIFI, a community effort to close the digital divide, create economic opportunity and improve quality of life in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Urban Arts Partnership (Manhattan) – $75,000

The School of Interactive Arts (SIA) teaches high school students in Title I schools the art of video game design and production, a growing field lacking workforce diversity. SIA is a pre-collegiate program that closes the gap between potential and achievement for underserved students.

Masa (Bronx) – $50,000

The Masa Robotics program seeks to develop leadership and civic engagement for Latino elementary school students in the South Bronx. The program uses technology to solve community problems, apply communication, collaboration, and leadership skills as they design robots to address those problems.

"Telemundo 47 is pleased to support innovative non-profits who are driving change and moving our region’s Spanish-speaking communities forward," said Cristina Schwarz, president and general manager of Telemundo 47.

Presented in 11 markets throughout the country, including New York, Project Innovation is offered by the NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal.

This year, NBC and Telemundo owned stations will present nearly $2.5 million in Project Innovation grants to eligible non-profits that are physically located in the participating markets and service each market, have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 and are using innovation to inspire community solutions in any of the following four grant categories:

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that empower the next generation of storytellers and utilize media to drive social impact.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that seek to build pathways for diverse and equitable communities.

Youth Education: Programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education.

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Project Innovation 2019 grants are available in select markets serviced by NBC and Telemundo owned stations, including New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).