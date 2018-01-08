Prisoner Escapes From Conn. Correctional Institution

25-year-old Jerry Mercado was last seen Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m. The Department of Correction said that the facility was placed on lockdown around 3:15 p.m. when they realized Mercado was missing. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Enfield police are warning residents about a prisoner who escaped from the Robinson Correctional Institution Sunday.

Police said that 25-year-old Jerry Mercado was last seen Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m.

The Department of Correction said that the facility was placed on lockdown around 3:15 p.m. when they realized Mercado was missing.

Mercado is described as male, 5-foot-4, and 137 pounds. He may be wearing a combination of a tan jumpsuit, white t-shirt and gray sweatshirt.

Mercado was serving a three-year sentence for third-degree burglary charges. DOC said he is classified as a "low risk" offender.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Mercado should contact 911 immediately. Police stress that he should not be approached.



