Prisoner Escapes From Conn. Correctional Institution - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Prisoner Escapes From Conn. Correctional Institution

Published at 9:15 PM EST on Jan 7, 2018 | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Enfield police are warning residents about a prisoner who escaped from the Robinson Correctional Institution Sunday.

    Police said that 25-year-old Jerry Mercado was last seen Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m.

    The Department of Correction said that the facility was placed on lockdown around 3:15 p.m. when they realized Mercado was missing.

    Mercado is described as male, 5-foot-4, and 137 pounds. He may be wearing a combination of a tan jumpsuit, white t-shirt and gray sweatshirt.

    Mercado was serving a three-year sentence for third-degree burglary charges. DOC said he is classified as a "low risk" offender.

    Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Mercado should contact 911 immediately. Police stress that he should not be approached.


