A 27-year-old prisoner in custody at a hospital after an arrest on weapons, narcotics and other charges, managed to escape the Bronx facility early Friday and was last seen running with one handcuff still on, authorities said.

The suspect, Kevin Taylor, fled St. Barnabas Hospital on Third Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. In addition to the weapons and drug charges, he has also been accused of resisting arrest.

The circumstances of the arrest weren't immediately clear, nor was it known why Taylor was at the hospital.

Cops are canvassing the area for him.