What to Know The Princeton Review's Annual College Rankings were released on Monday.

Five schools from the tri-state area ranked in the top-20 for "Great Financial Aid."

Princeton University was listed the highest of the tri-state colleges, ranking fourth overall.

It’s not a secret that college is becoming more and more expensive across the country. When it comes to choosing a school to attend, cost is a major factor.

The Princeton Review released its Annual College Rankings on Monday, surveying over 140,000 students across 385 of the nation’s top colleges. It ranked the top-20 schools in a variety of categories, including “Great Financial Aid.”

Several schools in the tri-state area earned accolades in its 2020 edition, including a pair of Ivy League universities in both Princeton University and Yale University. Princeton was the highest ranked among all tri-state schools, at fourth, with Yale just one spot behind at fifth. Each school moved up two spots from its rank in the same category in last year’s list.

Vassar College, in Poughkeepsie also cracked the top-10, landing at no. 9. Two other New York institutions, Colgate University and Skidmore College, placed at 17th and 18th, respectively. Vassar and Colgate were both in last year’s top-5 for “Great Financial Aid,” but ultimately remained in this year’s rankings.

A pair of Pennsylvania schools also landed in the top-20, with Gettysburg College at no. 10, and Lehigh University at no. 16.

Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine was ranked as this upcoming year’s no. 1 school for “Great Financial Aid,” with Vanderbilt University and Washington University in St. Louis rounding out the top three. Vanderbilt was last year’s top school for “Great Financial Aid.”

Click here for the 2020 rankings for “Great Financial Aid.” For all of The Princeton Review’s 2020 rankings, you can view the full lists here, with site registration. The Princeton Review's 2020 edition of its full guidebook, "The Best 385 Colleges," will be released on Tuesday for sale.