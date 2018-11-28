What to Know The price of love is not cheap; A recent study reveals that dating comes with a hefty price tag.

EliteSingles compared the cost of a date in the United States and around the world and came out with some rather interesting insights about the rising cost of a romantic night out on the town.

According to the study, EliteSingles determined that an average date — consisting of a mid-range dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two movie tickets and a 5 mile taxi ride home — in the United States comes in at around $117 — increasing from $101 in 2017.

However, the price for a date is more expensive in some big cities — particularly in the Big Apple.

New York City is the most expensive city for a date at $144, according to the analysis, followed by San Francisco at $140 and Boston at $130.

A romantic night out on the town in New York City is so expensive, that the Big Apple ranks in third place worldwide when it comes to the cost of a date behind Oslo, Norway, which will set you back an astonishing $170 and London, which has an average price tag of $161, according to EliteSingles.

However, overall, the world average is about $92 to $25 cheaper than the cost of a date in the United States.

If you are looking for a more attainable cost, Indianapolis might be the place. Out of 21 major United States cities analyzed for the study, Indianapolis had the cheapest price for a date. An average date in this Midwestern city is $100.