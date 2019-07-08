A ticker tape parade for the Women's World Cup champions is planned for Wednesday in downtown Manhattan.

It was a triumphant arrival on United States soil as the National Women’s Soccer Team was greeted at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday with a water cannon salute after winning an outstanding fourth World Cup title over the weekend.

In a few days, these athletic superstars will be greeted with thunderous applause during a ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes

“It’s fantastic. It makes you proud to be an American,” David Nall, of lower Manhattan, said.

And as the world’s finest prepares, so will New York’s finest in an effort to keep everyone safe as crowds are expected Wednesday for the grand parade.

“I’m looking forward to a great day,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said. “The last event in 2015 was well attended.”

Fresh off July 4th festivities, the NYPD says it is game on when it comes to keeping the upcoming celebration safe.

“I think we are pretty good at large events,” O’Neill said.

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and will stretch from Battery Place north to City Hall on Broadway and everyone is already eyeing out a possible spot to catch a glimpse of the repeat champs.

“It’s insane. I’m excited for it!” Chloe Cheatle, of lower Manhattan, said.

Not only is Team USA and the NYPD preparing for the much-anticipated parade. John Cioffi, the general manager of Kansas Recycling of New York, is getting ready to shred one ton of recycled newsprint in order to turn it into confetti that will rain down on the big celebration. According to Cioffi, the confetti will be stuffed into 25 to 30 bags that will be picked up Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s grand event.

“It’s pretty cool. We love doing something for the city and the united states and the soccer team,” Cioffi said. “It’s great!”

This will the fifth parade Cioffi has worked. He was shredding papers four years ago when the women’s soccer team paraded through lower Manhattan.

Cioffi also contributed to the 2012 New York Giants Parade following their Super Bowl win.

For more information on Wednesday's ticker-tape parade, click here.