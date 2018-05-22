Pregnant Woman Stabbed in NYC, Unborn Baby Dies: Police

A domestic dispute between a man and his pregnant girlfriend turned violent after she was stabbed her in the torso, leaving her critically injured and her unborn baby dead, police say. (Published 23 minutes ago)

What to Know A pregnant woman was stabbed after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend early Tuesday in the Bronx, police say

The 30-year-old woman is in critical condition, but her unborn baby died, the NYPD says

The suspect, who cops did not identify, turned himself in after the vicious stabbing in the Concourse section

A domestic dispute between a man and his pregnant girlfriend turned violent early Tuesday after she was stabbed her in the torso, leaving her critically injured and her unborn baby dead, police say.

The circumstances leading up the 30-year-old pregnant woman being stabbed over and over again in the Bronx were not immediately known, but the suspect, who cops have not yet identified, did turn himself in, according to the NYPD.

It was just after 12:30 Tuesday morning when officers rushed to Walton Avenue in Concourse to find the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, authorities said. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Cops did not elaborate on the charges the suspect may face.

It wasn’t clear whether the suspect is the baby’s father, but police say the investigation is ongoing.