Pregnant Woman Shot on Long Island: Police

Police investigate the shooting of a pregnant woman in North Amityville.

A pregnant woman was shot in the foot on Long Island early Sunday, police said.

The 19-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, Suffolk County police said. She was expected to survive her injuries.

Police responded to a 911 call at 3 a.m. on Croydon Road in North Amityville and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her left foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.