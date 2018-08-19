Pregnant Woman Shot on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Pregnant Woman Shot on Long Island: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    Police investigate the shooting of a pregnant woman in North Amityville.

    A pregnant woman was shot in the foot on Long Island early Sunday, police said. 

    The 19-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, Suffolk County police said. She was expected to survive her injuries. 

    Police responded to a 911 call at 3 a.m. on Croydon Road in North Amityville and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her left foot. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

