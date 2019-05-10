A pregnant woman was attacked in New Jersey by a man on a sidewalk. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 33 minutes ago)

What to Know A pregnant woman was attacked for her gold chain in a robbery attempt Wednesday morning on a sidewalk in New Jersey, police say

The mother-to-be was charged at by the unknown man on Market Street, but the attacker got away empty-handed

The pregnant woman was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. The unborn baby is expected to be OK; no arrests have been made

A pregnant woman was suddenly attacked on the sidewalk in New Jersey, a beating that played out in the broad-daylight on video.

Police in Newark say the mother-to-be was walking on Market Street at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when the attacker charged at her in an attempt to snag her gold chain.

Video from the scene shows the man roughly fighting with the victim as another woman and a girl try to help. The video then shows the suspect walking away empty-handed after his robbery attempt failed.

The pregnant woman was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. Her unborn baby is expected to be OK. However, the man who attacked the woman is still on the run.

Witnesses who live in the area say they are terrified, but believe the attacker is a homeless man who lives nearvy. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket.

“This just alone is very, very scary,” Jazmine Marrero said.