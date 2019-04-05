What to Know
15 nurses at NYU Winthrop Hospital, specifically in the Labor and Delivery and NICU units, are pregnant at the same time
Last month, Maine Medical Center announced nine nurses within its Labor and Delivery unit were pregnant, with back-to-back due dates
Seven firefighter wives at one North Carolina station were all expecting babies, too
Talk about a baby boom!
Some may wonder what's in the water at NYU Winthrop Hospital, specifically in the Labor and Delivery and NICU units, since 15 nurses are pregnant at the same time.
"Are we drinking something?!" Katelyn O'Conner said. "We're all really, really lucky!"
The group of expectant mothers call themselves the "Winthrop Preggos."
More than 5,000 babies are born at NYU Winthrop Hospital each year, but an in-house baby boom is not an everyday occurrence.
"It's nice to know that we're in it together in a way," said one of the nurses.
So far, the count is two boys, six girls — and a bunch of surprises!
Heather Beebe will know when she delivers next week whether the baby she is carrying is a boy or a girl.
"I think it's amazing," Beebe said. "I know that my baby be in great hands."
Equally noteworthy, all the nurses plan to work up until the end.
This team isn't alone. Last month, Maine Medical Center announced nine nurses within its Labor and Delivery unit were pregnant, with back-to-back due dates. Then, seven firefighter wives at one North Carolina station were, too.
"We beat them," one of the NYU nurses said.