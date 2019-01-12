It's going to be a cold day to drop trou on the subway.

Temperatures were expected to top out at 32 degrees on Sunday during the 19th annual "No Pants Subway Ride," in which pranksters ride the subway in their skivvies in a citywide practical joke.

Nearly 900 people said they would participate in the ride, which starts at 3 p.m. and is organized by Improv Everywhere. More than 5,000 said they were interested in the event.

The event has now spread to cities worldwide, from Calgary to Prague.

In New York City, participants were meeting at the following locations:

Astoria: Meet at Hoyt Playground

Brooklyn: Meet by the Old Stone House

Downtown Manhattan: Meet at Foley Square

Lower East Side: Meet at Sarah Roosevelt Park on Houston

Uptown Manhattan: Meet at the Great Hill in Central Park

Williamsburg / Bushwick: Meet at Maria Hernandez Park

