Pranksters to Shiver in Their Skivvies for Sunday's No Pants Subway Ride

Published 25 minutes ago

    It's going to be a cold day to drop trou on the subway. 

    Temperatures were expected to top out at 32 degrees on Sunday during the 19th annual "No Pants Subway Ride," in which pranksters ride the subway in their skivvies in a citywide practical joke.

    Nearly 900 people said they would participate in the ride, which starts at 3 p.m. and is organized by Improv Everywhere. More than 5,000 said they were interested in the event

    The event has now spread to cities worldwide, from Calgary to Prague. 

    In New York City, participants were meeting at the following locations:

     

    • Astoria: Meet at Hoyt Playground
    • Brooklyn: Meet by the Old Stone House
    • Downtown Manhattan: Meet at Foley Square
    • Lower East Side: Meet at Sarah Roosevelt Park on Houston
    • Uptown Manhattan: Meet at the Great Hill in Central Park
    • Williamsburg / Bushwick: Meet at Maria Hernandez Park

     

