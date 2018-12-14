The Prada storefront in Soho, after items that some on social media said resembled blackface were removed from the display.

Luxury fashion company Prada has pulled a set of monkey trinkets from its lower Manhattan store amid outcry that the items depict blackface.

In a statement Friday, Prada said that the images have been removed from the windows of its flagship in Soho and that it "abhors racist imagery."

But it added that the items -- which are part of the brand's Pradamalia line and depict a monkey with a black face and bright red lips -- are "certainly not blackface."

"Prada Group never had the intention of offending anyone and we abhor all forms of racism and racist imagery," the company concluded in its statement. "In this interest we will withdraw the characters in question from display and circulation."

Backlash to the items grew quickly after Chinyere Ezie, an attorney for the Center for Constitutional Rights, posted to Facebook that the items bore resemblance blackface imagery used in Jim Crow-era minstrel shows and illustrations.

"I don’t make a lot of public posts, but right now I’m shaking with anger," she wrote.

Ezrie added that when she confronted store workers, they told her "a black employee had previously complained about blackface at Prada, but he didn't work there anymore."

Since Ezie's post Thursday, thousands of people have tweeted using the hashtag #BoycottPrada. Groups have also begun picketing outside the store.

New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, also a candidate for public advocate, has also called on the store to donate proceeds to anti-bigotry groups.

Top Tri-State News Photos