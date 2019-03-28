Check Your Numbers! Million-Dollar Powerball Tickets Sold in New York, New Jersey - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Check Your Numbers! Million-Dollar Powerball Tickets Sold in New York, New Jersey

The lone jackpot ticket to Wednesday night's drawing was sold in Berlin, Wisconsin

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    You’re More Likely to Be the Next LeBron or POTUS Than Win the Lottery

    Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you. (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

    What to Know

    • The lone winning ticket for Wednesday night's $768.4 million Powerball drawing was sold in Berlin, Wisconsin

    • It was the third-largest prize in U.S. lotto history; the winning numbers were were white balls 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, plus Powerball 12

    • Million-dollar tickets were sold in New York and New Jersey

    No one in the tri-state area hit the monster $768.4 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night -- that luck went to a lone person in Wisconsin -- but we still have two million reasons to celebrate. 

    Two million-dollar tickets were sold -- one in New York, one in New Jersey -- that matched all five white balls but missed the red Powerball in Wednesday's drawing. It's not yet clear where those tickets were sold, but if you bought a ticket, don't toss it yet. 

    The winning numbers were were white balls 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, plus Powerball 12. The lone jackpot ticket for the third-largest prize in U.S. lottery history was sold in Berlin, Wisconsin. 

    Million-dollar tickets were also sold in California, Indiana, Missouri and Arizona. Two other tickets, sold in Kansas and Minnesota, matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million, because the tickets included the Power Play® option for an extra $1. 

    Jackpot! Biggest Lottery Wins in US History

    [NATL]Jackpot! 25 of the Biggest Lottery Wins in US History

    Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us