What to Know
The lone winning ticket for Wednesday night's $768.4 million Powerball drawing was sold in Berlin, Wisconsin
It was the third-largest prize in U.S. lotto history; the winning numbers were were white balls 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, plus Powerball 12
Million-dollar tickets were sold in New York and New Jersey
No one in the tri-state area hit the monster $768.4 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night -- that luck went to a lone person in Wisconsin -- but we still have two million reasons to celebrate.
Two million-dollar tickets were sold -- one in New York, one in New Jersey -- that matched all five white balls but missed the red Powerball in Wednesday's drawing. It's not yet clear where those tickets were sold, but if you bought a ticket, don't toss it yet.
The winning numbers were were white balls 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, plus Powerball 12. The lone jackpot ticket for the third-largest prize in U.S. lottery history was sold in Berlin, Wisconsin.
Million-dollar tickets were also sold in California, Indiana, Missouri and Arizona. Two other tickets, sold in Kansas and Minnesota, matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million, because the tickets included the Power Play® option for an extra $1.
Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.