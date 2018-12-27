Jackpot! Lone Winning Ticket of $298.3 Million Powerball Was Sold in Brooklyn, Officials Say - NBC New York
Jackpot! Lone Winning Ticket of $298.3 Million Powerball Was Sold in Brooklyn, Officials Say

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 05, 25, 38, 52 and 67, with powerball 24

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The sole winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing was sold in Brooklyn, New York state gaming officials say

    • The winning numbers for the Dec. 26 drawing were 05, 25, 38, 52 and 67, with powerball 24

    • The jackpot ticket was sold at a gas station on Linden Boulevard in East New York; the winner has yet to come forward

    It's been a heck of a holiday week for someone in Brooklyn. 

    The New York State Gaming Commision said Thursday that the winning Powerball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing was sold at Arnold Service Station, a gas station on Linden Boulevard in East New York. 

    The sole winner of the $298.3 million jackpot has yet to come forward. The person has 60 days after ticket validation to choose between the $298.3 million annuity option or $180.2 million cash. 

    The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 05, 25, 38, 52 and 67, with powerball 24.

    Three people hit all five balls but missed the Powerball; those winning tickets were sold in Florida, Illinois and Wisconsin.

    It's been a good few months for New York Powerball players. In November, a 67-year-old Manhattan retiree named Robert Bailey came forward to claim his share of the $687.8 million jackpot from an Oct. 27 drawing. That ticket was sold at the West Harlem Deli; it was the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

    Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

