What to Know The sole winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing was sold in Brooklyn, New York state gaming officials say

The winning numbers for the Dec. 26 drawing were 05, 25, 38, 52 and 67, with powerball 24

The jackpot ticket was sold at a gas station on Linden Boulevard in East New York; the winner has yet to come forward

It's been a heck of a holiday week for someone in Brooklyn.

The New York State Gaming Commision said Thursday that the winning Powerball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing was sold at Arnold Service Station, a gas station on Linden Boulevard in East New York.

The sole winner of the $298.3 million jackpot has yet to come forward. The person has 60 days after ticket validation to choose between the $298.3 million annuity option or $180.2 million cash.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 05, 25, 38, 52 and 67, with powerball 24.

Three people hit all five balls but missed the Powerball; those winning tickets were sold in Florida, Illinois and Wisconsin.

It's been a good few months for New York Powerball players. In November, a 67-year-old Manhattan retiree named Robert Bailey came forward to claim his share of the $687.8 million jackpot from an Oct. 27 drawing. That ticket was sold at the West Harlem Deli; it was the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.