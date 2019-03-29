Power Problems Snarling Major Metro-North Line

Metro-North customers on the New Haven line may experience delays of anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes due to power issues near Green’s Farms, the railroad said Friday.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont planned to hold a press conference Friday evening to discuss the delays, which were caused by "the loss of a massive power transformer" that serves that line and failed Thursday night.

"The loss of the transformer is having immediate implications for riders on the commuter rail line as trains are currently operating at 50 percent of their normal electrical powers, which is causing delays," the governor said in a release.

Trains heading both north and south were being canceled just as rush hour began Friday evening.

The 5:49 p.m. train to Danbury has been canceled, Metro-North said. Customers were encouraged to take the 6:16 p.m. train instead.

The 3:38 p.m. westbound train from New Haven State Street to Grand Central was also canceled due to the power issues.

Lamont in his release called the power issues "emblematic of why the state needs to take proactive steps to modernize Connecticut's aging infrastructure."