What to Know Storm Team 4 is tracking the development of another storm that could swirl up the coast Monday

The latest model data seem to suggest that the bulk of the system will stay south and east of the region Monday leading into Tuesday

There's still uncertainty regarding the track, leaving the possibility that the storm could clip the coast, but minimal impacts are expected

The arduous recovery from the latest storm to pummel the tri-state area will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to clear downed trees and power lines and restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers --with another storm in the offing, though that one likely won't be impactful.

More than 100,000 homes and businesses remained without power throughout New York and New Jersey Friday, two days after the second storm in less than a week pounded the Eastern Seaboard, leaving behind more than 2 feet of snow in parts of New Jersey.

The heavy, wet snow from the storm pulled down trees, branches and power lines, leaving millions in the dark.

The rush is on to restore power as forecasters monitor another system that could move up the coast Monday. For now, Storm Team 4 says the latest model data seem to suggest that the bulk of the system will stay south and east of the region Monday leading into Tuesday, only resulting in more cloud coverage and slightly stronger winds.

There's still uncertainty regarding the exact track of the system, leaving the possibility that the storm could clip the coast, potentially bringing another round of rain mixed with snow to the area. At this point, though Storm Team 4 doesn't expect any measurable accumulation or major impact for the region.

Until then, the weekend will be seasonably cool and crisp, with daytime highs inching back into the mid- to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Both days will come with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds, which will help ease the chill from the past few days. Conditions look to turn rather raw, gray and breezy as the work week begins.