A power problem at Penn Station briefly prevented trains from entering or leaving the station on Monday evening, officials said.

New Jersey Transit trains were being diverted to Hoboken, said Jason Abrams, Amtrak spokesman. Amtrak trains were diverted to Newark Penn Station, Abrams said.

Within a half hour, power had been partially restored and trains were moving, Abrams said.

He said no Amtrak trains were stranded without power.

New Jersey Transit previously said there were delays due to "ongoing Amtrak overhead wire problems in one fo the Hudson River tunnels."

At 10 p.m., New Jersey Transit Trains were delayed up to 90 minutes in both directions.

PATH said it was cross-honoring tickets from New Jersey Transit until 10 p.m.