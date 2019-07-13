Midtown Blackout Knocks Out Power to 73K Customers: ConEd

This clip posted to social media shows part of the Manhattan skyline in the dark after a massive power outage hit midtown. (Published 22 minutes ago)

What to Know A manhole fire caused a massive power outage across midtown Manhattan and parts of the Upper West Side, officials say

More than 90,000 customers were affected by the blackout, which started at about 7 p.m.

The subway system came to a stop, Broadway shows were halted and police and civilians stepped in to direct traffic in lieu of stoplights

A blackout across much of midtown Manhattan and part of the Upper West Side knocked out power to 73,000 customers on Saturday evening, Con Edison said.

Five of the six power grid networks that were down had been restored by 10:30 p.m., Con Edison said. That restored power to most of the customers. Officials said they were working to restore the remaining customers by midnight.

The blackout stopped subway service, halted Broadway shows, disabled traffic lights and may have trapped people in elevators. Carnegie Hall was evacuated mid-show and the singers continued their performance outside.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Con Edison said the outage, which started at 6:47 p.m., was not related to heavy load and disputed reports from the NYPD and the mayor that a manhole fire caused the fire.

There was nothing to suggest anything deliberate, according to a senior fire official and a senior NYPD official who spoke on a condition of anonymity.

The outage stretched from 40th Street to Columbus Circle, according to the FDNY. The Con Ed power outage map indicated the outage stretched from the far west side to Fifth Avenue.

"We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan," Con Ed said in a tweet.

Firefighters were on the scene of a transformer fire on 64th Street and West End Avenue, the FDNY tweeted. Firefighters were also responding to reports of people trapped in elevators.

See live transit updates on the blackout here.

Much of Rockefeller Center was without power since about 7 p.m.

NYC Power Outage: Photos of the Blackout

There was limited subway service across New York City, according to the MTA. That included a partial suspension of the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, A, C, E, D, F, M, L, M, Q, R and S, lines.

At least four subway stations were blackened, the MTA says. Train operators were able to manually change the signals and bring at least one car or door to a subway station, so no one had to get out on the tracks.

Some people were trapped in subway elevators, but they were rescued, the MTA said.

Several people in the Columbus Circle subway station tweeted photos and videos of the darkened platform.

Massive Blackout Hits Midtown Manhattan

A massive power outage across midtown Manhattan and parts of the Upper West Side of New York City knocked out street lights, power to Times Square and stopped the subway. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Traffic lights were out and police were directing traffic around Rockefeller Center. In other areas, civilians stepped in to direct traffic, according to photos and videos posted to social media.

All but three Broadway shows were blackened. "Pretty Woman" and "Cher," had audiences standing on the streets. The casts of "Come From Away" and "Hadestown" gave impromptu performances to the crowd on the street.

‘Come From Away’ Cast Performs Outside Theatre Amid NYC Blackout

The cast of the award-winning Broadway musical “Come From Away” staged a performance outside the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre amid a power outage in Midtown Manhattan on July 13, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

The signs at Radio City Music Hall and on the entrances to Rockefeller Center were blackened.

Some businesses closed and put up signs in their windows. Other restaurants continued serving and pouring pints in the pitch black.

Top Tri-State News Photos

In a statement, Gov. Cuomo called the incident "unacceptable" and said he directed the State Police, MTA and Public Service Commission to deploy personnel and resources to restore the power as soon as possible.

"We are in constant communicaition with Con Ed, who has an effort underway to begin restoration of power by midnight tonight," Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said he was directing the Department of Public Service to investigate the exact cause of the massive outage to "prevent an incident of this magnitude form happening again."

The outage comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.