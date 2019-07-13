Midtown Blackout Knocks Out Power to More Than 40K: ConEd - NBC New York
kashmeredanny
Midtown Blackout Knocks Out Power to More Than 40K: ConEd

Firefighters were responding to reports of people trapped in elevators

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Broadcast Stream on A2

    A blackout across much of midtown Manhattan and part of the Upper West Side knocked out power to more than 40,000 customers on Saturday evening, Con Edison said. 

    The blackout stopped subway service, halted Broadway shows, turned off traffic lights and may have trapped people in elevators. 

    The outage stretched from 40th Street to Columbus Circle, according to the FDNY. The Con Ed power outage map, which showed more than 41,700 customers were without power, indicated the outage stretched from the far west side to Fifth Avenue. 

    "We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan," Con Ed said in a tweet

    Kerri Zynen

    Firefighters were on the scene of a transformer fire on 64th Street and West End Avenue, the FDNY tweeted. Firefighters were also responding to reports of people trapped in elevators. 

    See live transit updates on the blackout here.

    Much of Rockefeller Center was without power since about 7 p.m. 

    There was limited subway service across New York City, according to the MTA.

    The NYPD tweeted that it was responding to reports of power outages at the Columbus Circle subway station. Several people in the station tweeted photos and videos of the darkened platform. 

    There as partial suspension of the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, A, C, E, D, F, M, L, M, Q, R and S, lines. 

    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    Traffic lights were out and police were directing traffic around Rockefeller Center. In other areas, civilians stepped in to direct traffic, according to photos and videos posted to social media. 

    Several Broadway shows were blackened, including Pretty Woman and Cher, which had audiences standing on the streets. 

    The signs at Radio City Music Hall and on the entrances to Rockefeller Center were blackened. 

    Some businesses closed and put up signs in their windows. Other restaurants continued serving and pouring pints in the pitch black.

