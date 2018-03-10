Power Company Scam Targets Connecticut Businesses After Storm - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Power Company Scam Targets Connecticut Businesses After Storm

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Power Company Scam Targets Connecticut Businesses After Storm

    Police are warning of a scam targeting Connecticut businesses that are still without power after a double whammy of nor'easters. 

    The businesses received phone calls from people pretending to work for Eversource Energy, Westport police said. The callers say the businesses won't have power restored unless a payment is made over the phone. 

    Westport police have received complaints from multiple business owners. 

    Officials warned not to give credit card information to anyone over the phone. The power company doesn't require a payment to restore power, police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Wolcott Dog Pound

    More than 18,000 Eversource customers remain without power, including more than 1,000 in Westport, the utility said. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us