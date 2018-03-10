Police are warning of a scam targeting Connecticut businesses that are still without power after a double whammy of nor'easters.

The businesses received phone calls from people pretending to work for Eversource Energy, Westport police said. The callers say the businesses won't have power restored unless a payment is made over the phone.

Westport police have received complaints from multiple business owners.

Officials warned not to give credit card information to anyone over the phone. The power company doesn't require a payment to restore power, police said.

More than 18,000 Eversource customers remain without power, including more than 1,000 in Westport, the utility said.