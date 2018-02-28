A New York school district will be closed for a day after officials say they uncovered a social media threat about a school shooting. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018)

The entire school district of Poughkeepsie will be closed again Thursday while authorities continue to investigate a recent social media threat about a shooting at the high school.

All eight of the city schools were closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution” after the threat popped up online against the district and against "named individuals."

"The Poughkeepsie City School District’s focus is on the safety of our students and staff," Superintendent Nicolé Williams said in a statement. "Please be assured that every threat is taken seriously until law enforcement informs us otherwise."

Williams added that school officials are working closely with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the FBI.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available, she said.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Poughkeepsie police said, "CPPD is investigating a social media threat made against the PCSD and threats against named individuals. The investigation is active and we are collaborating with our Law Enforcement partners."

It wasn't clear if those "named individuals" were students.

The FBI says the number of reported threats to schools in the New York area has spiked since the Valentine's Day mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

The Florida school shooting has sparked a nation-wide debate on gun control.