What to Know 4 bodies were found as firefighters cleared debris from a partially collapsed building in Poughkeepsie after an intense blaze early Monday

The medical examiner's office will determine how the four people died; crews kept searching the scene for more possible victims

A cause of the fire is under investigation; the building had no utilities connected

Four bodies were pulled from the rubble after firefighters extinguished what the local chief described as a "long, stubborn" fire at a vacant multi-story building in Poughkeepsie on Monday, officials say.

The bodies were found as crews were clearing debris from the scene on Academy Street following a partial collapse of the building. It's not clear how the four people died, and authorities were continuing to search for more possible victims.

According to the Poughkeepsie Fire Chief Mark Johnson, a call about the blaze came in shortly after 1:30 a.m. It was under control within about three hours.

Firefighters initially couldn't get into the building because of the intense flames overwhelming the first and second floors. The building, which Johnson said had been listed as vacant for about five years, was believed to be a homeless camp.

Two bodies were found during an initial clearing of debris, and the other two were found later in the day, he said. According to the Poughkeepsie Journal, one body was found on the second floor near a fire escape, another was discovered in an attic area on the third floor and the other two were on the first floor.

The four bodies were taken to the county medical examiner's office to determine cause of death and identification.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities say the building had no utilities connected.