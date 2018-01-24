He became known as the "sock man" at his local mall. (Published 59 minutes ago)

What to Know A postal worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of credit cards at the Long Island post office where he worked

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old would gather info about the people whose cards he'd stolen on the dark web and use it to activate the cards

He'd then allegedly go and purchase luxury goods using a sock full of the stolen cards, a habit that earned him the nickname "The Sock Man"

A postal worker allegedly stole dozens of credit cards from his Long Island post office, using the tens of thousands of dollars he gained to purchase luxury items including designer clothes and a Maserati, prosecutors said.

Naquan Wilson, a 28-year-old from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, was arrested after his shift Tuesday night at a Garden City post office. He had six stolen credit cards on him at the time he was cuffed, according to prosecutors.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Prosecutors said Wilson was stealing credit cards from the mail of Garden City residents for at least eight months, an effort that netted him at least 30 credit cards, which he used to make the pricey purchases.

Wilson worked at the post office since 2014 and would scope out the mail, looking for packages containing the credit cards, according to Nassau County Assistant District Attorney Diane Peress.

With the cards in hand, Wilson would go on the dark web and use the cryptocurrency bitcoin to pay for information about the people whose cards he’d stolen, prosecutors said.

Wilson was known as "The Sock Man" at The Mall at Short Hills, where he would take the stolen cards in a sock to make illegal purchases, prosecutors said. He'd also turn heads at his post office, where he’d arrive to work in a Maserati.

A search warrant was executed at Wilson's house in Perth Amboy, where authorities uncovered nearly $30,000 in cash, along with handguns, designer shoes and luxury handbags, according to prosecutors, who said he has given a written confession.

Wilson’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Shantavia Davis, was also arrested for her alleged involvement in the illegal purchases. She is an NYPD schools safety officer. She and Wilson have a nine-year-old girl.

Wilson was arraigned and ordered held on $50,000 bail. He was due back in court Friday.

It wasn’t immediately known if Wilson or Davis have attorneys.

News 4 has reached out to the Postal Service for comment. The postmaster in Garden City refused comment and directed questions to police.