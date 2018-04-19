SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Brooklyn Postal Service employee is facing charges after federal authorities found years of undelivered mail in his car and apartment, according to a complaint.

Aleksey Germash, an employee for USPS for 16 years, was charged with delaying or detaining mail. His arrest comes after a recent assignment to the Dyker Heights Post Office in Brooklyn.

Germash was brought in for questioning after USPS received a tip that there was a Nissan Pathfinder in the Dyker Heights area filled with more than 20 blue mails bags, according to the documents.

Germash allegedly admitted that the car was his, and that he had been taking mail from work and keeping it in his apartment and work locker as well.

He allegedly told investigators he was 'overwhelmed by the amount of mail he had to deliver, but made sure to deliver the important mail'.

Law enforcement agents found approximately 17,000 pieces of undelivered mail in Germash's possession, with at least one being postmarked in 2005.

Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately available.