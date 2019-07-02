What to Know Two people, including a teen, were injured in a possible police involved shooting late Monday in Jersey City

Friends of the injured said they were shooting fireworks before officers opened fire, hitting them in the leg

Two people, including a teen, were injured in a possible police involved shooting late Monday in Jersey City, NJ.com reported.

Friends of the victims tell News4 that they were shooting roman candle fireworks which may have let Jersey City officers to believe the victims were opening fire on them. The victims were shot in the leg, according to the report.

At least three yellow evidence markers on the ground-indicating the shots fired right near Randolph and Mcdougall Avenue. Police taped off the area just after 11:30 p.m.

No officers were injured, police said.

When News4 arrived at the scene, officers with flashlights were going door-to-door looking for witnesses and searching for evidence.

No other information was immediately available.